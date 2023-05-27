It was the rugby league equivalent of a stinging three-punch combination.
And it left a mighty side looking more vulnerable than at any stage during their unprecedented golden reign.
With Jack Woolaston Oval bathed in sunshine on Saturday afternoon. Moree lifted profoundly in the second half to run in three tries in quick session en route to beating North Tamworth 30-14.
The try surge ended what had been an intense arm wrestle, and kept unbeaten Moree atop the table.
Norths - who have suffered back-to-back defeats at their one-time impregnable fortress - lost for the fourth time this season and dropped to fifth place on the ladder after the Roosters edged the Cowboys 34-30 at Dungowan on Saturday.
Moree's stand-in coach Alex Barker said it had been a long time since the Boars had won at Jack Woolaston Oval.
"It was pretty good - just turned it around," Barker said of the Boars' second-half onslaught, adding: "We know we can score points."
With North Tamworth leading 10-8 approaching the midway stage of the second stanza - the scoreline unchanged from half-time - Boars No 4 Will Baker crossed from close range and No 1 Adrian Smith converted: 14-10 Moree.
A short time later, in the 61st minute, Boars No 13 Brenton Cochrane split the defence up the middle from just inside Moree's half before linking with Smith, who raced away to score. Smith converted: 20-10 Boars.
Four minutes later, Baker bagged a double when he scooted over out wide. Smith's conversion attempt shaved the upright: 24-10 Boars.
For years, the Bears - the reigning seven-time premiers - were the side who regularly found something extra in tight contests. Oh, how the tables have turned.
Still, the home side gave themselves a sniff when No 6 Scott Blanch - so often the difference in close games - crossed out wide in the 71st minute after the ball went through multiple hands inside Moree's 20. Mitch Sheridan missed the conversion: 24-14.
However, Smith - Moree's exciting young fullback - then took a high ball on his own 10m line and raced around the defence to post a 90m special.
In Moree's previous Jack Woolaston Oval outing, Norths beat them 44-18 in the preliminary final last season. But with Norths' air of invincibility gone, Moree have emerged as the hot premiership favourite.
"We've got a good squad," Barker said, adding: "Just keep soldiering on, I suppose."
MOREE 30 (Will Baker 2, Adrian Smith 2, Cameron Rodgers, Jake Tighe tries; Smith 3 con) d NORTH TAMWORTH 14 (Ben Jarvis, John Marau, Scott Blanch tries; Mitch Sheridan con)
