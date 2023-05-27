The Leader will be front and centre at two mega clashes on Saturday.
Samantha Newsam will be sideline at Gunnedah when the first-placed Red Devils host Pirates in a top-of-the-table blockbuster.
Both sides are coming off wins.
At Jack Woolaston Oval, North Tamworth will attempt to halt Moree's unbeaten run this season, in a round seven encounter that is dripping with significance: a Bears loss would be their fourth of the year, and their second consecutive home defeat.
Alternatively, Bears coach Paul Boyce said a win over the high-flying Boars would give his side a "massive confidence boost".
