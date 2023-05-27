The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL
Live

The Weekend Wanderer: The Leader's live scores from around the grounds | May 27

By Mark Bode Samantha Newsam, Zac Lowe
Updated May 27 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strap yourself in for a big day of footy action.
Strap yourself in for a big day of footy action.

The Leader will be front and centre at two mega clashes on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.