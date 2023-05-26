Hundreds of businesses attended ACM's, publisher of The Northern Daily Leader, first Connect Plus event last week.
ACM held a series of roadshow events of the company's sector-leading digital engagement technology, and Illawarra Mercury was the first stop. It will be followed by a session in Tamworth on Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6. Tamworth businesses can register here.
Owners and representatives of local businesses had the opportunity to meet Illawarra Mercury's media and sales team across different sessions.
The team provided business owners with insights into how businesses can reach their target market and grow their business with more customers, across ACMs mastheads and digital platforms.
Business owners were informed how ACM brands can engage with a targeted local community, and how they have the opportunity to expand targeting amongst different regions catered to each business needs.
The team spent quality time with each local business attendee guiding them through marketing solutions that were right for their business. The team ensured that each attendee left the room with greater knowledge of ACM's brand and confidence that ACM has a suitable marketing strategy for their business.
At the event attendees were introduced to tailored packages designed to meet the specific requirements of each business, providing significant added value. The solution-based approach ensured attendees got the most out of their investment and saw a measurable impact on their bottom line.
Those unable to attend ACM's Connect Plus event who would like the opportunity to find out how the latest digital marketing tools can help connect their business to a local or regional audience through ACM's brands, The Northern Daily Leader's media and sales team can be reached via email at rodharris@austcommunitymedia.com.au
