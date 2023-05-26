A TAMWORTH man has been charged after Oxley police said they seized close to 33kg of cannabis during a secret raid.
The search warrant unfolded just after dawn at an Eloura Road property at Tintinhull, on the edge of Tamworth.
Inside, police allege they uncovered almost 33kg of cannabis leaf, more than $21,000 in cash, as well as cannabis plants and a mobile phone.
The Leader can reveal the Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) moved this week shortly before 6.30am to execute the search warrant as part of investigations into the supply of prohibited drugs.
The details of the raid can now be revealed after the PCT arrested a 56-year-old man.
Officers spent more than three hours combing the property before seizing five plants ranging up to two metres in height, the cannabis leaf, cash and phone.
The man was taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning before he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs - an allegation that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment, if convicted.
The 56-year-old also faces charges of possessing drugs; cultivating prohibited plants; and possessing explosives.
The man was granted conditional bail to front Tamworth Local Court in June.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader investigations were continuing into the seized goods.
"This was a good result by the PCT to disrupt the distribution of prohibited drugs in the Oxley Police District," he said.
"Police have seized items from the location that are the subject of further investigations."
It's believed the haul of cannabis has a street value of more than $100,000.
"Oxley police are committed to disrupting the supply of any prohibited drug in our local communities, and we will use every resource we have to target those peddling drugs," Detective Darcy said.
"We know the supply of prohibited drugs impacts on other areas of crime and that's why we will act when the community shares information on suspicious activity."
Investigations continue.
