A MAN accused of breaking out of a South Tamworth home, and being armed with a stolen rifle, has been given a chance to face his "demons".
Camron Hunter was granted bail at Tamworth Local Court to attend a rehabilitation program after he was arrested for possessing guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and breaking out of a home on Hillvue Road earlier this year.
Magistrate Julie Soars said sending the 27-year-old to the rehabilitation program could be something that "saves" him.
"It connects you to positive people who aren't going to bring you down," she told him.
READ ALSO:
Ms Soars wished Hunter "good luck" and said she took a keen interest the matter.
"I like to hear how our people from Tamworth are going," she said.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said Hunter - who also goes by the name of Wood - had started doing art while behind bars, and was found to be "suitable" for the full-time rehabilitation facility.
"He is very eager and keen to do the program," she told the court.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said he had concerns of "further serious offending", but he didn't oppose Hunter's bail to go to rehab.
It's alleged Hunter stole from a Hillvue Road home between 2:51am and 4:30am on January 25 before breaking out of the property.
He's accused of being in possession of two unauthorised firearms about that time, including a Gevarm semi automatic .22 calibre rifle and a Winchester 94 lever action .30 rifle.
Hunter has not yet been required to enter pleas.
The matter was adjourned to August.
In court at the time, Hunter pleaded guilty to a separate charge of larceny, and was convicted without any further punishment for a string of other unrelated offences.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.