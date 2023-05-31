The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Camron Hunter bailed to rehabilitation after armed break-out in South Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camron Hunter was granted bail at Tamworth Local Court to attend a rehabilitation program. Picture file
Camron Hunter was granted bail at Tamworth Local Court to attend a rehabilitation program. Picture file

A MAN accused of breaking out of a South Tamworth home, and being armed with a stolen rifle, has been given a chance to face his "demons".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.