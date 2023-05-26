The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tributes for country music matriarch Joy McKean, passed away aged 93

By Bec Gracie
May 26 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian music industry is in mourning after the passing of the matriarch and Queen of Australian Country Music, Joy McKean OAM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.