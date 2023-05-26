Burke & Smyth Real Estate hosted a spectacular Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday to raise much-needed funds for The Cancer Council.
Every dollar raised makes an incredible difference to those impacted by cancer.
Many of us at some stage in our lives have been affected by cancer ourselves or of a friend or family member, the team at Burke & Smyth are very proud to help make a difference in raising $2748.65 at their Biggest Morning Tea.
There were raffles and prizes to be won including the 100 Club!
We would like to thank everyone who donated to this worthy cause including 1st prize - A hamper donated by The Magic Pudding Tamworth & Karen Vial, 2nd Prize - A hamper donated by The Lemon House, 3rd Prize - A $200 gift voucher from Monogram It, Markers Cake Shop for donating some yummy goodies and to all the home bakers from within the Burke & Smyth team!
A special Thank you to Karen Vial for organising this event!
