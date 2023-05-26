The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Burke & Smyth Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser

By Contributed
May 26 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team manned the fundraising table for the Biggest Morning Tea. Picture supplied
The team manned the fundraising table for the Biggest Morning Tea. Picture supplied

Burke & Smyth Real Estate hosted a spectacular Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday to raise much-needed funds for The Cancer Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.