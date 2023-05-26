Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28
Currabubula 59th annual Art Show. Friday 26/5 10am-5pm Saturday 27/5 10am-5pm Sunday 28/5 10am-4pm. Admission $10pp or $15dbl.
Devonshire tea will be available for morning and afternoon tea at a cost of $8. Lunch will also be available for $12, catered by local community groups.
Sunday May 28
A relaxing Sunday afternoon listening to the 2340 Big Band as it celebrates the great Big Bands of the 30's, 40's and 50's.
Saturday May 27 @ 8am
Where: Calala Inn Carpark
Enjoy a variety of stalls including Baby wear, clothing, jewellery, craft, cakes, honey, 2nd hand goods, plants, jams and much more.
Sunday, May 28
Each year Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people celebrate Reconciliation Week with our Bridge Walk. It crosses Stephen's Bridge and does a circuit of Curtis Park before everyone gathers to listen to short speeches and enjoy Aboriginal entertainment.
This year again features local Aboriginal dancer and didgeridoo player Bob Blair, who works at the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place. Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy this friendly, fun, free event. Bring a picnic - tea, coffee, sausages and some vegetarian alternatives will be provided.
Organised by Armidale ANTaR, the local reconciliation group, with support from The Armidale Regional Council, Homes North Community Housing and Reconciliation New South Wales.
When: Sunday May 28 to June 11, 2023
The annual NCHA Futurity is the richest three-year-old horse performance event in Australia.
The Futurity features the best Cutting Horse action in Australia with competitors and spectators from all around Australia and overseas travelling to Tamworth NSW for the event which takes place in the world-class Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre.
In addition to the packed Cutting program, the show features the 'Pinnacle' where the best of the best open horses faces off for big prize money, Celebrity Cutting, Working Dog Trials and the Futurity Campdraft.
