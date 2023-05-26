The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

RSPCA NSW inspection at Tamworth's old Heaven Can Wait shelter delays re-opening

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 27 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An RSPCA investigation into the old Heaven Can Wait shelter site found "several" areas needing attention. Picture file
An RSPCA investigation into the old Heaven Can Wait shelter site found "several" areas needing attention. Picture file

AN INSPECTION has found "several" areas are in need of improvement before council's new animal shelter can open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.