AN INSPECTION has found "several" areas are in need of improvement before council's new animal shelter can open.
RSPCA NSW has notified Tamworth Regional Council of key changes required at the old Heaven Can Wait shelter to comply with standards and regulations.
A spokesperson for the animal authority said council had reached out for advice on how to make the facility "fit for purpose" as an overflow shelter from the current pound.
"It is the responsibility of the council to implement those recommendations," they said.
Earlier this week the Leader revealed council staff had to carry out "unplanned works" to comply with the regulations.
A spokesperson for council said this had pushed back the timeline for reopening, which is now anticipated for June.
"The process has taken longer than first anticipated," they said.
Council's spokesperson said the RSPCA requirements had been more "stringently" enforced on the organisation due to council's local government status.
But a statement from the RSPCA said the standards were not limited to council owned pounds, and also included "several types of animal boarding facilities", commercial shelters, and veterinary hospitals.
If the shelter re-opens in June, it will be nine months since the original Heaven Can Wait site shut down.
During the re-opening process, the pound has continued to buckle under pressure and was forced to knock back surrender for a week, with kennels already full.
Council agreed to operate the facility - which took in around 30 per cent of overflow animals from the pound - for 12 months at a meeting last year.
At the end of the 12 months, there is an option to extend the lease for an extra year if no permanent solution has been found.
The spokesperson for council said no re-opening date had been set, no permanent staff had been hired, and volunteers would commence training soon.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
