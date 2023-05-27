The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

NSW Rural Crime Prevention team speak at CWA State Conference in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective chief inspector Cameron Whiteside along with Rural Crime Prevention policy and project officer Ann Brennan. Picture by Amy Rees
Detective chief inspector Cameron Whiteside along with Rural Crime Prevention policy and project officer Ann Brennan. Picture by Amy Rees

REPORT, report, report. That was the message from the Rural Crime Prevention representatives who attended a recent conference in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.