Staff, students and teachers gathered for the Spirit of Catholic Education Awards, which were presented in Armidale on May 25.
The Spirit of Catholic Education Awards recognise outstanding contributions from those across the Armidale Diocese, which covers 24 schools from Tenterfield down to Tamworth and west to the Moree region.
Phoebe McGrath, a young teacher at St Philomena's Moree, accepted the award for Early Teacher Career.
She has taught at St Philomena's since 2019 after completing her degree at the University of Notre Dame in Sydney in 2018.
Since starting Phoebe has taught Year 3 and Year 2 cohorts and had a positive impact in both year groups, as well as becoming a mentor to other young teachers starting their careers at the school.
Alexandra Brownsmith from St Edward's Tamworth picked up the Experienced Teacher award, while the trophy for Volunteer Supporter went to Frances Jackson from Sacred Heart Boggabri.
A string of awards went to staff from the Armidale region, including Julie Burton from O'Connor Catholic College, who won the award for school officer, and Carmel Heagney from the Catholic Schools Office who picked up the Outstanding Administration Leader award.
Anne Finlayson from the Catholic Schools Office won the leadership award.
The organic learning initiative run at St Joseph's Uralla was named the winner of the award for the best innovative program.
Finally, the student Catholic spirit award went to Josephine Ryan from O'Connor Catholic College.
"The worthy recipients have modelled the Catholic values and principles that underpin our communities," Director of Schools, Chris Smyth, said.
"They have worked to ensure learning for all is the focus of our schools.
"These are the features of a self-reflecting and self-improving Catholic professional learning community and individuals like these award recipients are role models for all of us," he said.
The award ceremony was held at St Mary's School in Armidale.
Before the ceremony, mass was held at 11am in St Mary and Joseph's Cathedral, celebrated by Monsignor Edward Wilkes, the Diocesan administrator.
