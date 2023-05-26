The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Catholic Diocese of Armidale celebrates Spirit of Catholic Education Awards

By Newsroom
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josephine Ryan, Acting Director of Schools David Condon, Anne Finalyson, Alexandra Brownsmith, Carmel Heagney, Phoebe McGrath, Frances Jackson, Julie Burton, Judy Elks, Rebecca Finlayson and Monsignor Wilkes.
Josephine Ryan, Acting Director of Schools David Condon, Anne Finalyson, Alexandra Brownsmith, Carmel Heagney, Phoebe McGrath, Frances Jackson, Julie Burton, Judy Elks, Rebecca Finlayson and Monsignor Wilkes.

Staff, students and teachers gathered for the Spirit of Catholic Education Awards, which were presented in Armidale on May 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.