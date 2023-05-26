The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

University of New England School Art Prize at New England Regional Art Museum receives record entries

By Newsroom
May 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A record number of schools from around the state have submitted entries for an annual art competition at the New England Regional Art Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.