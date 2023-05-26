WOULD ratepayers rather council pour $1 million into preserving an old viaduct or maintaining local roads?
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb reckons he knows the answer.
At a meeting earlier this week, council voted to throw its support behind getting the Manilla viaduct and underbridge added to the State Heritage Register, but wishes to keep its hands clean of any ownership or expenses.
Cr Webb said the "significant heritage value" of the railway track should be kept in good shape well into the future - but only if the state government bears the brunt.
"Council doesn't have the money to fund that," Cr Webb said.
The only curved railway viaduct in the Southern hemisphere should be maintained, but not at the expense of services like "roads and parks", the mayor said.
"Let someone else pay for it."
It's expected the structure requires urgent work which council doesn't have the resources or budget for, according to a report.
Councillor Phil Betts said he was "totally opposed" to the organisation having any ownership or putting in any expenditure.
"That's an absolute categorical no from me," he said at a public meeting.
Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage, and Tamworth MP, Kevin Anderson previously told the Leader he was excited to work towards preserving the viaduct.
The Department of Planning and Environment decided at a meeting in May to consider adding the iconic landmark to the state-wide heritage list.
The rail line first opened in September 1908 and provided a link between Manilla and surrounding regional centres.
Council will lodge a submission in support of the proposal, with the public exhibition period closing on June 5.
Tess Kelly
