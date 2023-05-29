The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Crown considers charges against Goran Ellis, accused of break-in on Tingira Street, Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The case will go back to Tamworth Local Court next month. File picture
The case will go back to Tamworth Local Court next month. File picture

PROSECUTORS have been told they must get moving in the matter of a Tamworth man charged with injuring a woman during a violent break-in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.