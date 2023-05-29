PROSECUTORS have been told they must get moving in the matter of a Tamworth man charged with injuring a woman during a violent break-in.
Goran Ellis has remained behind bars since his arrest in December, last year, and was told in Tamworth Local Court his case could not progress.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Carly Berrigan said the charges against the 26-year-old were still being considered.
"The charge certificate is not ready," she said.
"Your Honour, it has been in Crown chambers awaiting certification."
She asked for an adjournment to mid-June, when the next DPP list will be heard in Tamworth.
That would put the case two days past the usual six-month deadline for the Crown to confirm which charges it will proceed with against an accused.
"You'd need to make a more compelling application for me to do that," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"I've got a young Aboriginal man in custody."
Ms Berrigan said the Crown only needed two more weeks for charge certification.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the matter to early next month, with the DPP lawyer to appear by video link for the special mention.
She warned Ms Berrigan that if the case could not proceed on that date, whoever was appearing for the Crown would have to be "fully instructed" about why.
"Marked must proceed," Ms Soars said.
Ellis has not been required to enter a plea to the serious charge of aggravated break-and-enter and commit a serious indictable offence.
He also faces allegations of being armed with intent; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which he has not entered pleas to.
Ellis made no bid for release in court at the time and Ms Soars formally refused him bail.
The charges stem from an alleged break-in at a Tingira Street home on the night of December 11, last year, where a woman was injured.
The police case is that Ellis was armed with a machete when he assaulted a 27-year-old woman inside, before stealing cash.
Police said at the time the woman suffered a hand injury.
Ellis was arrested by Oxley police in Tamworth two days later.
