Kangaroos coach Stuart Goldfinch has described Saturday's clash against Gunnedah at No 1 Oval as "pretty much a must-win" game for the Roos.
After an opening round win over Gunnedah, the Kangaroo have lost three matches in a row - including heavy losses to competition pacesetters New England and Inverell in the past two rounds.
The Roos head into round six second last on the ladder.
Goldfinch said: "We're a third of the way through the season and we're only that one game clear of [last-placed] Gunnedah at the moment after a couple of bad results.
We need to get ourselves back in the right mindset and become more competitive.
Goldfinch said the Kangaroos had "shown good passages of play".
"But we just need to get that consistency in there," he said.
"To have a good, solid win will put us back in the right mindset and give us a bit of momentum heading into the next few weeks."
Gunnedah - whom the Kangaroos beat by 38 points in round one - are winless this season and are coming off a 17-point loss to the Swans, while the Saints thumped the Roos by 62 points last round.
"So we've just gotta lift our game", Goldfinch said.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the Saints host the Nomads.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
