The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Former Tamworth and Wee Waa paramedic Bob Whitney retires from NSW Ambulance after 47 years

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fellow paramedics, friends and family gave Bob Whitney a send-off at the Bega Ambulance Station. Left to right: Kim Tonkin, Ashah Browne, Bob Whitney, Zone Manager Jade Marks and Phil Krucler. Picture by Sam Armes.
Fellow paramedics, friends and family gave Bob Whitney a send-off at the Bega Ambulance Station. Left to right: Kim Tonkin, Ashah Browne, Bob Whitney, Zone Manager Jade Marks and Phil Krucler. Picture by Sam Armes.

Bob Whitney is a familiar face in Tamworth, Wee Waa and across the North West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.