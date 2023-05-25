The Northern Daily Leader
Brock Galvin and Oliver Thomas to contest North v South Cup tournament

Updated May 25 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:11pm
Oliver Thomas, of Tamworth, is one of the region's best up-and-coming golfers. Picture supplied
Two talented NIAS golf athletes will play amongst the state's top junior golfers this weekend in Batemans Bay as part of the annual North v South Cup tournament.

