Two talented NIAS golf athletes will play amongst the state's top junior golfers this weekend in Batemans Bay as part of the annual North v South Cup tournament.
Brock Galvin (Bingara) and Oliver Thomas (Tamworth) have been invited to represent the Northern Inland Academy of Sport in the tournament at Catalina Golf Course, after their excellent performances at the recent 2023 Your Local Club Academy Games and Inter-Academy Golf Challenge respectively.
Facilitated by Jack Newton Junior Golf, the tournament is a match play competition between the northern and southern NSW regional sporting academies, providing a unique opportunity for talented golfers to participate in a team environment.
NIAS CEO, Shona Eichorn, said the weekend will provide a brilliant experience for regional athletes.
"The NIAS team is very excited for Brock and Oliver," she said.
"And this rare opportunity they have to play against the some of the state's most talented junior golfers, receive additional coaching support, participate in match play and be seen by state selectors."
Eichorn continued: "At the golf course in Bateman's Bay there will be a leading golfing audience in attendance including selectors, coaches, sponsors and players.
"After a big investment from their families and support from NIAS, this weekend will provide athletes with a rare and wonderful opportunity to participate in higher-level competition and tap into the sporting pathway."
Brock was invited to join the invitation-only tournament after his terrific performance at the recent Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga.
Oliver was invited following his participation in the Inter-Academy Golf Challenge earlier in the year in Coffs Harbour.
NIAS is a community-based organisation dedicated to identifying regional talent and developing their potential, on and off the field.
Its golf program was developed in close consultation with Jack Newton Junior Golf, and consists of six regional weekend training sessions conducted between November 2022 and May 2023.
