A VIOLENT home invasion case where a gun was fired and a man injured is set to move to the district court after two co-accused admitted to their roles.
Jai Lake and Courtney Lee Penfold are behind bars and fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link when their matters were committed to the higher court.
"Ready for committal today, Your Honour, for sentence," Lake's defence solicitor Garry Johnston said.
Lake pleaded guilty to charges of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon; and possessing a loaded firearm, endangering life in a non-public place.
Another offence of aggravated enter dwelling with intent with a dangerous weapon will be taken into account at sentencing.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked Lake to confirm his guilty pleas.
"Yep," he replied, after each charge was read out.
Three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm; and one of aggravated break-and-enter and commit a serious indictable offence with a weapon, were withdrawn by the Crown.
Material was handed up, including the document laying bare the details of Lake's offending.
"There are some agreed facts here," Ms Soars said.
She adjourned his matter to Tamworth District Court in August for Lake to formally enter pleas and get a date for sentencing.
"That completes your matter in the local court," she told him.
Penfold, a co-accused woman, pleaded guilty to robbery armed with a dangerous weapon; and aggravated enter dwelling with intent with a dangerous weapon.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped one charge of aggravated break-and-enter and commit a serious indictable offence with a weapon.
Penfold will also front Tamworth District Court in August.
Neither made an application for bail and Ms Soars formally refused it.
The co-accused were arrested last year by a strike force made up of Oxley police and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.
The police case was that a masked group armed with stolen firearms forced their way into the home about 10pm on March 2, 2022, and allegedly held a woman naked at gunpoint, while a man in his 20s had a gun shoved in his mouth before it was moved and fired next to his head, and his fingers cut with a machete.
Police claim the group demanded personal items and cash before fleeing.
The man was taken to Tamworth hospital, while the woman and two children home at the time were shaken but not hurt.
Other co-accused remain before the courts and have not been required to enter pleas.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
