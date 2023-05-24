The Northern Daily Leader
Walgett's switch to river water complete and successful

By Newsroom
May 24 2023 - 3:30pm
Water minister Rose Jackson in Walgett recently with Member for Barwon Roy Butler. Picture supplied, file.
Walgett residents should have noticed a significant improvement in the quality of their water since the town made the switch to river water permanently, last week.

