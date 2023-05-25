Multi Golden Guitar award winners The Wolfe Brothers are set to play Tamworth, Narrabri and Inverell as part of their Livin' The Dream Australian Tour 2023.
With six Golden Guitars under their belt they are Australia's most awarded country rock duo in history.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of the their sixth studio album 'Livin' The Dream' which entered the ARIA charts at #1 Country album, #1 All Genre Australian Artists chart and #8 on the overall ARIA Chart.
The title track was released in October 2022 and spent six weeks in the #1 position, making it the group's 18th #1 single on the National Airplay Chart.
They followed up with the release of their ode to women called Here's To The Ones in February this year.
Tom said: "This song is dedicated to our mum who passed away last year and also to our wives Ally and Tani. But it is also for all of the incredible women who are as selfless, caring and loving as they are! You all are the greatest. Here's to the ones!".
The song is currently #6 in the charts and heading the right way to be the Tasmanian based duo's 19th #1 single.
It has been an amazing 10 year ride for The Wolfe Brothers. Four #1 and two #2 ARIA Country Albums up until now. With a tally of six Golden Guitars sitting proudly on the mantlepiece they are now the most awarded country rock duo ever in Australia.
They have travelled countless road miles doing shows around Australia, USA and Canada and are excited to announce this first batch of tour dates in support of the new album.
Tom said: "playing live is what matters most to us. We wanted to make a record that would work in a live setting that our fans would embrace . We always hope that they live the songs and make them a part of their life's soundtrack and then come to a live show and for one night we get to live the dream together. Can't wait to play these new songs in the flesh".
Nick added: "after exploring more pop and rock influences on the last album 'Kids On Cassette' we made a conscious decision for 'Livin' The Dream' to be a return to our roots. I think it is great that the genre is now so diverse, but for this one we wanted to make a straight ahead country album and add these songs into the live set and hit the road with our best and biggest tour to date. We love connecting with our fans and on this tour we are making a point of going to many towns that we have not visited before and we will be announcing a bunch more shows that will take us well into 2024 soon".
As they move into the 11th year since coming second on Australia's Got Talent and the release of their first album, It's On, the future is looking bright for the brothers from Tasmania.
