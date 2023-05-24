Get swingin' on Sunday with 2340 Big Band

Join us for a relaxing Sunday afternoon listening to the 2340 Big Band as it celebrates the great Big Bands of the 30's, 40's and 50's.
Take a walk down memory and listen to bands such as The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Duke Ellington's Big Band, The Benny Goodman Orchestra and many more. 2340 Big Band will also pay tribute to vocalists including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Natt King Cole and his daughter Natalie Cole, Doris Day, Frank Sinatra, Cab Calloway and Lois Armstrong.
With all these bands and vocalists to choose from expect to hear songs like It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing, Don't Get Around Much Anymore, In the Mood, Tuxedo Junction, Zing Went the Strings of My Heart, I've Got The World on a String, Fever, Stardust just to name a few!
Resident vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill invite you to join them and the 2340 Big Band for an afternoon of Big Band jazz classics at the Capitol Theatre Sunday 28 May at 2pm.
A fantastical new story about finding your voice and saving the world.
Two intertwining stories - one magical, the other all too real - bring two unlikely heroes to the stage in a new work inspired by the Friday of Future student-led protests of 2019. Black Sun / Blood Moon follows Maddy, a ten-year-old climate champion, and Katie, the underachieving assistant of a climate-denying politician, as they set out to save the planet.
When Paul unwittingly inspires his young daughter Maddy to take part in a school climate strike, their lives are turned upside down irrevocably. Maddy's journey will put her at increasing risk as she takes her message to the powers that be, while Katie will find herself on the back of eagles and dolphins as she attempts to fulfill a fantastical quest from the future.
Featuring stunning video and projection, and amazing life-size puppetry by Erth Visual and Physical, this is a highly theatrical work about the mess we have left for our children, and a hope for a solution.
Black Sun / Blood Moon will delight families and young people ages 12 years and older.
There are two chances to see this stunning show at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 30 May at 11am and at 6pm.
A country town. A festival. A local tragedy and a town that doesn't talk.
Anyone who's lived in a country town is familiar with the double-edged sword of community life - everyone knows everything about everybody. This is both the blessing and a curse of rural life. In turn this can have dire consequences for mental health - this is exactly what Euphoria explores with profound insight, delicious wit and heartfelt compassion.
This tale of good days, bad days and everything in between catapults us right into the heart of this little town where everyone knows everyone and where Ethan is hit by his past as Meg struggles with the present. As the festival unfolds, Meg and Ethan's worlds collide and the community comes together for an event they'll never forget.
This brand-new play, Euphoria, is a rich and heart-warming story from award winning South Australia playwright Emily Steel, bringing regional voices to the fore and an entire town to life with authenticity and unmistakable wit.
There are two opportunities to see this live show at the Capitol Theatre - Thursday 25 May at 7:30pm and Friday 26th May at 11am.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
