The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

2340 Big Band celebrates Big Bands of the 30's, 40's and 50's

By Theatre Talk
May 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get swingin' on Sunday with 2340 Big Band
Get swingin' on Sunday with 2340 Big Band

Swingin' on a Sunday with Kate Armstrong, Brad Gill and the 2340 Big Band

Join us for a relaxing Sunday afternoon listening to the 2340 Big Band as it celebrates the great Big Bands of the 30's, 40's and 50's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.