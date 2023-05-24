A grandfather and his grandson have experienced first-hand the lifesaving service the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service provides for those in need.
Hastings resident Greg Preston has been an employee of Essential Energy for a number of years and has been involved in the rescue helicopter's workplace giving program.
The workplace giving program has seen Essential Energy staff from more than 20 depots across the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and New England North West, donating to support the rescue helicopter for more than 20 years.
Mr Preston experienced first-hand the need for the rescue service when his grandson Machlan Slade was involved in a bike accident at the beginning of the year.
Machlan was camping with his family at a relative's property near Port Macquarie on New Year's Eve, 2022.
The kids were playing on the property and had made BMX jumps when Machlan came off his bike and fell onto the handlebars.
"It felt like I was winded," Machlan said.
He got back up and continued riding for another three hours.
Then at about 5pm, Machlan told his mum that he was feeling sick.
The family called an ambulance after he started vomiting and he was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital where they discovered he had internal bleeding.
The rescue helicopter was called and airlifted him to Westmead Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Machlan has since returned home and is doing better. His family said they are forever grateful for the rescue helicopter for saving Machlan's life.
The workplace giving program conducted by energy provider Essential Energy has reached the $2 million milestone, with staff actively supporting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in saving lives across Northern NSW.
Staff donations are matched by Essential Energy, effectively doubling their contribution and making Essential Energy one of the top three all-time highest workplace giving supporters for the service.
Essential Energy's Chief Executive Officer John Cleland said he is proud of the company's Essential Giving Program, where employees support a range of charities active in the local community, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service plays a vital role in the community and our employees take great pride in being able to contribute to this lifesaving regional service," he said.
"Through the generous donations of our employees, we're delighted that together, we've been able to reach this incredible two million dollar giving milestone."
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Acting CEO James Lawrence said the contribution made by Essential Energy over more than two decades has been significant and a valuable one to ensure the Service remains on standby for communities in the region.
"We are very grateful for the support from Essential Energy employees and the organisation in matching staff contributions," he said.
"These funds have been used to provide the highest possible standard of training to our pilots and aircrew officers and to ensure our aircraft remain ready to respond 24/7 with the latest life-saving medical equipment and technology."
