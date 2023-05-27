China threat | National footstools | Confusing times for climate | Northern rail rebuild | Native forest logging

Kind sir you were on the SBS nightly news making a comment to the effect of Australian should be concerned of China with their military build up in the South Pacific. For 20 years the Australian Federal Government under the Labor and Liberal parties both have debated umed and ahed about what submarines should we buy and use for defence.
We are now going to have nuclear powered submarines and it will take Australia 20 years before the first one is delivered to Australia. Forty years of a job well done in wasting time in the defence of Australia.
If Russia, China, North Korea wanted to invade Australia for our minerals and our pastoral land, food production to feed their people. I would say the door is wide open and go for it as Australian Federal Politicians are unable to make up their minds on what submarines are needed to protect the citizens of Australia. Seems idiots rule in Canberra - politicians
Eric John Roberts, Tamworth
Where's Wally, sorry, Kevin. With the new State Government "cost shifting" to council (us) with the axing of Emergency Services Levy subsidy, council shouldn't have to write letters to our local MP for help, he should be on top of it already.
Being in opposition doesn't mean you order a Lazy Boy and kick back for four years. If you're suffering stress from no photo opportunities, then we may be able to organise a Flower Show or Koala Bear Hugging competition for you to open. Instead of beating your chest in the local paper about how you will "push hard, to hold the Labor government to account, to keep them bloody honest, show us that you're doing it.
You said "I think I know my way around Parliament" but if you need a map let me know. Rural communities are sick to death of being treated as second class citizens when it comes to basic services and needs. Failure by the Nationals for 12 years and now being beaten by a Labor stick is taking its toll.
It's time to fight back but, unfortunately, the only avenue we have is through our elected representative. Maybe we should have our own local Senate Committee hearing to see what we're getting for our money. No more "as you were Kevin", time for you to start repaying all the cost and disappointment of having you at the helm of this electorate's future. What's the collective noun for a group of Nationals MPs? Footstools. Bob Snell, Tamworth
We are certainly living in confusing times concerning human induced climate change.
At the time of the Federal election last year burning fossil fuels to produce energy was heralded as a major cause of human induced climate change and therefore had to be eliminated from the energy mix as quickly as possible. In my perception this message was forefront in relation to Labor election policies.
Fast forward to the present and what do we see. Fossil fuel corporations receiving huge Federal Government subsidies, a new coal mine being given approval to commence operations, fracking in the Northern Territory being given the go ahead-i could go on-it seems now that fossil fuels have been given a very long stay of execution.
I am of the opinion that the Labor Party have a definite responsibility to explain to the people of Australia the reasons for their apparent change of policy concerning the use of fossil fuels.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Continuing on with the conversation regarding inland rail networks and a far better option of reopening various existing rail lines. Let's look at the environmental impact of the decision to close the Great Northern Line round 1988 by a Liberal NSW Government who lacked insight and supported road freight.
One typical 1,800 metre inland rail train has the capacity to carry the same volume as 110 B-Double trucks. The environmental damage of that decision in 1988 has led to an increase in fuel emissions from all those trucks carrying grain and produce plus the damage to rural roads which is costly to the Councils in our region.
We need to reopen the Great Northern Inland Rail and encompass the Mungindi Line, the line from Coonamble to Dubbo all converging on Werris Creek with an extension from Glen Innes to Grafton.
This gives exporters the choice of export from Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane ports.
Around 7.43 million tonnes of grain plus other produce (tonnage unknown) from regional NSW are exported in containers and bulk from our Ports which equates to a lot of trucks on our roads currently!
Rail to Ports is more cost-effective which benefits business and grain growers who should get a larger return on produce due to the lower cost of freight.
I for one am proud of the contribution that our local NSW farmers make to the balance of payments of our nation through exports. Support them by implementing an inland rail system that makes more common sense and would have less impact by simply reopening existing rail lines.
Roslyn Pelchen, Glen Innes
It's a shame that the NSW government is not following the example of other states when it comes to ending native forest logging. The Victorian government is ending this practice, while Western Australia and Queensland are taking steps in the same direction. But as Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing has pointed out, communities deserve certainty.
Fortunately, the Andrews government has put aside $200 million to support workers through the transition into other industries. This makes sense when logging in Victoria is no longer economically viable.
According to a recent cost-benefit analysis by the Blueprint Institute, preserving forests will benefit the economy to the tune of around $59 million, with opportunities in tourism and better water security. On top of this are the benefits in emissions reduction. The NSW government needs to follow Victoria's example and take a strong stand on native forest logging. The sooner this happens, the better.
Anne O'Hara, Wannaissa, ACT
AMANDA Vanstone suggests that politicians dump their team mentality in favour of a focus on policies ("The boring, simple fix for politics", Opinion, 25/5).
Hooray! But this, from one of the most divisive ministers we've ever had and a member of the most divisive government we've ever had? Why can't the national Voice just be legislated? Because legislation can be overturned on the whim of any new government, as would happen when we're unfortunate enough to see reactionary ideologues of Vanstone and Peter Dutton's ilk back with the reins of government.
Indigenous progress goes nowhere in Australia because Australian governments have never properly involved Indigenous people in significant decisions. Every other lobby group takes precedence. I believe Vanstone knows it and wants to keep things just as they are. Is wilful ignorance better or worse than racism? Rick Frost, Mallabula
AMANDA Vanstone has a point. Voters need plainer English and less political rhetoric. They need policies rather than politics. Parliamentary debate should be more constructive, with less slagging off against people and policies put up by both sides.
But if Australian politics goes down the American path, we should expect more political rhetoric and disinformation ("The boring fix for politics", Opinion 25/5).
Vanstone advises that voters should think of politics as a team sport. I accept that MPs should be team players. They should resign their parliamentary seats rather than betray their parties and constituents alike by refusing to vote for party policies or sitting on the cross bench.
But more and more voters are becoming disillusioned with the policies of the major parties. During the last federal election, they voted in a record number of Teals and independents. It seems that major parties prefer the way politics was done in the past. Recently, bizarrely, we had both major parties combining to block Teal amendments that would have required Infrastructure Australia to report on its $120 billion spend on major road and rail projects. Voters and taxpayers should be outraged at this closing of ranks and lack of transparency. After all, it's their money. And a lot of it.
I suspect the incident involving a 95-year-old resident tasered at a nursing home could possibly trace its origins to training, both for the staff at the facility and the police constables who attended the call.
Instead of viewing body-camera vision from the constables' jackets, I would suggest maybe authorities should openly view the training schedules or modules undertaken by the carers who called in the police. They should also look at the training that the police give their officers to handle situations at dementia facilities to defuse situations like this.
I imagine incidents must occur regularly at these homes. Such a review would help determine the appropriate changes or training needed to prevent these horrific events.
