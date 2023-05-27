China threat | National footstools | Confusing times for climate | Northern rail rebuild | Native forest logging

It's time to fight back but, unfortunately, the only avenue we have is through our elected representative. Maybe we should have our own local Senate Committee hearing to see what we're getting for our money. No more "as you were Kevin", time for you to start repaying all the cost and disappointment of having you at the helm of this electorate's future. What's the collective noun for a group of Nationals MPs? Footstools. Bob Snell, Tamworth

