Heading into their Group 4 clash with Narrabri on Sunday, Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel highlighted his winless Bulldogs sides inconsistency as their biggest problem so far this season.
"We were really good against Dungowan and then terrible against Moree, very good against North Tamworth but then terrible at Kootingal," he told Group 4 Media prior to the game.
Against the Blues, it almost cost them again.
The Bulldogs were terrible in the first half but found their groove in the second to overcome the visitors 40-30 and notch their first win for the 2023 season.
"It's a win," Schmiedel said speaking with G4 Media after the match.
After, despite their poor first half, somehow leading 14-12 at half-time, at 22-14 down in the second he thought the Bulldogs might have been in trouble.
But they controlled the ball and completed their sets "to get the job done".
"I thought that 15 or 20 minutes in the second half won us the game," he said.
He thought captain Lincon Smith, Kyle Marsh and Aiden Davis were "fantastic" for them through the middle.
Unfortunately though they have lost Marsh for the season after he picked up an achilles injury in the second half.
"He hadn't played for three or four years when he came back for us," Schmiedel said.
"Only played a few games for us but been outstanding. He's going to be a big loss for us."
"Issac Reeves was good on debut too."
