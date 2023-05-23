The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Gunnedah overcome Narrabri 40-30 for first win of the season

May 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs were celebrating on Sunday after scoring their first win for the season. Picture by Zac Lowe
The Bulldogs were celebrating on Sunday after scoring their first win for the season. Picture by Zac Lowe

Heading into their Group 4 clash with Narrabri on Sunday, Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel highlighted his winless Bulldogs sides inconsistency as their biggest problem so far this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.