A MAN has walked from court a "success story" after spiralling last year, committing domestic violence offences and crashing into a mailbox while drunk behind the wheel.
Kynan Noel Spradbrow fronted Tamworth Local Court this week, supported by his mother, when he was spared time behind bars.
The 24-year-old was sentenced to a 14-month prison term, to be served in the community, for charges of high-range drink driving; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and contravening an AVO.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry told the court Spradbrow had shown insight by checking himself into a rehabilitation facility for more than two months.
"Heavy drinking is involved in all the offences," she said.
When Spradbrow was arrested for drunk driving in North Tamworth, last year, he told police "I have a knife on me" and reached for his pants.
A search of his blue Ford Falcon allegedly revealed a machete on the driver's floor and two steak knives in the side door.
Ms Cherry told the court Spradbrow "volunteered the knives upon apprehension" and had them on him for fishing and gardening.
She accepted the high-range drink driving offence fell within the upper range of seriousness.
"Thankfully, no one was injured," she said.
The court heard Spradbrow was a P-plater and was meant to have zero alcohol in his system while driving, but blew a reading of 0.221 - more than four times the legal limit for fully licensed drivers.
The court earlier heard it came after he was charged with mid-range drink driving in 2018.
"It's a pretty serious drink driving matter," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said Spradbrow's build-up of offending meant he had been at a "real risk" of going into full-time custody, but he had proven he could do "good work" in the community.
Ms Soars noted Spradbrow had been given chances on community-based orders before, but said she was prepared to give him another go, given his progress.
"You are a success story today," she told him.
"If there are further serious issues, unfortunately, you may end up bail refused."
For the drink driving offence, Spradbrow had his licence disqualified for nine months, and must have an interlock device for four years after that.
The court heard a witness called police after 8pm on October 22, last year, after hearing a car "lose traction" before finding a mailbox in the middle of Johnston Street, North Tamworth.
As the witness removed it from the road, Spradbrow drove past in a blue Ford Falcon, which was seen to have damage to the front of it.
The witness told officers the driver was holding a clear bottle with brown liquid in his right hand, and could barely stand up when he briefly got out of the car.
The Ford then took off but police found it around the corner a short time later, with Spradbrow in the backseat. He denied hitting the mailbox and told police a sober mate had driven him to the area to sleep.
He was arrested after a positive breath test, and the knives were seized.
Spradbrow was also sentenced at the time to good behaviour orders for carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension; and the separate charge of domestic violence-related destroying or damaging property.
