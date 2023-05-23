LIVING away from his home country of Brazil may be challenging for new Gunnedah Barber Street Practice GP Dr Marcelo Wierzynski de Oliveira.
"But it's only a 14 hour flight," he said.
The international medical graduate accepted the position in Gunnedah for the mental challenge of practising medicine in another language, a higher standard of life, and the opportunity for his children to study in an Australian university.
Family is not far, with his brother living in Gunnedah and working as a geologist in the mines.
The process was made easier because Barber Street Practice was granted $30,000 from the Primary Health Network (PHN).
Barber Street Practice had been struggling to recruit following the retirement of one of their GPs in 2019, and the grant went towards the expenses of sponsoring an IMG, practice manager Di Tumbers said.
It's not the first time Dr Wierzynski de Oliveira has tried to move to Australia, he worked as an Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist in Brazil, but said he wasn't prepared for the registration process.
"The Australian standards are very, very, very high, and also they are expensive, and everything takes a long time," he said.
He was offered the option to test again as a GP, and he passed.
All up, the process of getting registered cost roughly $50,000, he said, which could cause some international doctors to give up.
But just making the visa process easier may not bring more doctors, he said.
"Maybe advertise more about the process, will be better than making the standards lower," he said.
His resume includes working as a major of the Brazilian Air Force as an ENT and GP. He travelled to Haiti for six months after an earthquake, and took part in a rescue mission after a fire in Brazil.
But he still wouldn't say he's ready for anything.
"You Australians have excellent doctors here. I can see by my colleagues, I can see that they are high standards," he said.
Australian patients are more straightforward than Brazilian patients, he said, there are more mental health cases, and the clinics are better resourced.
"I feel people more lonely here in Gunnedah than I used to see in Brazil, maybe because we are more social there than in here, and this can influence mental health for sure," he said.
He's already browsed Gunnedah's shops, joined the woodworking and photography club, and plans to get into car racing.
For the first six months, he can only assist patients with a supervisor present, which is the main limitation, he said.
