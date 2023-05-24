The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Tamworth Bridge Club starts beginner lessons June 1

By Community
May 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tamworth Bridge Club, a vibrant community of bridge enthusiasts, participated in the recent Loving Your Later Life Expo by providing a table of four of its members actually playing bridge throughout the two days of the expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.