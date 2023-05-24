The Tamworth Bridge Club, a vibrant community of bridge enthusiasts, participated in the recent Loving Your Later Life Expo by providing a table of four of its members actually playing bridge throughout the two days of the expo.
Intrigued onlookers raised interesting questions about the absorbing game.
Club President Rob Morgan-Jones expressed his delight at the strong interest from patrons at the expo.
The club's flyer gave information about the world-wide game of Bridge and provided helpful information concerning the next scheduled set of lessons.
The club is pleased to announce that the next beginner lessons will commence on Thursday, June 1st.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact teacher Michael Johnson at 0422 815 581.
Owning its premises on Hilton Street allows the Tamworth Bridge club flexibility in scheduling bridge lessons and competitive bridge sessions.
The venue also serves as a gathering place for social occasions, such as the annual Christmas party and the Melbourne Cup function.
As well, from time to time, the club hosts members from other clubs in the region for a special day to share lunch and an afternoon session of bridge.
Mr Morgan-Jones emphasized the club's commitment to creating a joyful and friendly environment for all
members, ensuring that every session of bridge leaves participants with a sense of fulfillment and enjoyment.
"We take pride in our club's welcoming atmosphere and aim to provide an enjoyable experience for all our members," Rob said.
For more information about the Tamworth Bridge Club, please visit tamworth.bridgeaustralia.org or contact vice-president Frank on 6765 4047 or secretary Euan on 0438 450 860.
The form of bridge played today is called 'contract bridge' and it was invented in 1925. It is the most popular card game in the world with over 100 countries as members of the World Bridge Federation.
The estimated number of bridge players world-wide exceeds 60 million.
Bridge is played by four players and is a partnership game with one partnership opposing the other.
The appeal of Bridge is that it is an easy game to learn, a hard game to master and you don't have to be an expert to enjoy it.
The medical profession is only now coming to realise that, as people are tending to live longer, remaining mentally fit may be as important as maintaining levels of physical fitness.
More and more often chess, bridge, backgammon and crossword puzzles are being cited as excellent activities for keeping the brain exercised and stalling the onset of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.
It's a great way to improve your:
Some advantages of playing bridge :
