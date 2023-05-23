The Northern Daily Leader
24 Kalinda Place, Hillvue is on the market. Contact agent for price

Updated May 23 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:14pm
Property of the week | 24 Kalinda Place, Hillvue

Family home with space for caravan | 24 Kalinda Place, Hillvue
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Tamworth Property Co
  • AGENT: Amanda Knox
  • CONTACT: 0434 265 525
  • PRICE: Contact agent
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This property offers the ultimate low maintenance lifestyle.

