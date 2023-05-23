Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary/manager Lyn Tongue says everything is "falling into place" for Sunday's Gunnedah Gold Cup meeting.
This year's Cup field is shaping up to be one of the best assembled for many years; the carrot of potentially qualifying for The Big Dance attracting nominations from the trainers such as Paul Messara, who has nominated Country Championships hunter heat winner Akasawa, Kris Lees, Kim Waugh and Richard & Will Freedman.
"We're thrilled with the nominations," Tongue said.
"There's 31 in the Cup, which is great, and quite a few provincial horses."
One of three country cups added to the list of eligible races for this year's Big Dance, which Racing NSW announced last week will now carry $3 million in prizemoney, she has no doubt that has contributed to the number and quality of the nominations.
Overall Sunday's meeting drew 190 nominations with nominations extended until 11am on Wednesday for the 2YO Showcase Handicap (1000m).
Numbers were also "a bit light on" for the Lightning Showcase Handicap but there's still some handy horses in that.
Gavin Groth heads the home town chances in the feature, nominating last year's winner Annie's Street and Norman, while Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan has Criaderas and Highlights, Melanie O'Gorman I'm On Break, Jane Clement Bill Peyto, Sue Grills Maly Malt and Craig Martin Torowoto.
Further afield, Tongue said you've got Mack Griffith (Mudgee) and Michael Mulholland (Dubbo), as well as a strong contingent from the Hunter.
"There's still a lot of country trainers there with quality horses," she said.
One of the biggest meetings on the club's calendar, she said preparations are coming along well.
"It's all falling into place, and can't wait till Sunday," Tongue said.
"Hopefully the community will come out and enjoy a day out and support the club."
Gunnedah-turned Group 1-winning trainer Greg Hickman is coming up and will be the special guest at the calcutta at the Railway Hotel on Saturday night and the meeting on Sunday.
Based at Warwick Farm, Hickman was born in Gunnedah and started his training career there.
"He unfortunately doesn't have a horse that he can put in the Cup, but he said he'll try and rectify that for next year, which will be good," Tongue said.
Gates will open at 11am with the first race set to jump at 12.15pm.
There will be courtesy buses running from town to the racecourse, and then return after the last race at 4.45pm.
The first departs the Golf Club at 11am, picking up across from the Parkview, and then the McDonalds bus stop.
Entry is $15 with under 18s free.
