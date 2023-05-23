The Northern Daily Leader
Racing: Gunnedah Jockey Club saddling up for big Gunnedah Gold Cup meeting

By Samantha Newsam
May 24 2023 - 6:00am
Gunnedah Jockey Club president Kevin Edmonds and local trainer Gavin Groth, pictured with hopeful Gunnedah Cup starter Norman, are eagerly anticipating Sunday's showcase meeting. Picture by Peter Hardin
Gunnedah Jockey Club president Kevin Edmonds and local trainer Gavin Groth, pictured with hopeful Gunnedah Cup starter Norman, are eagerly anticipating Sunday's showcase meeting. Picture by Peter Hardin

Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary/manager Lyn Tongue says everything is "falling into place" for Sunday's Gunnedah Gold Cup meeting.

