Family home with space for caravan

This property offers the ultimate low maintenance lifestyle.
Open spaces and tiles throughout the living and main traffic areas keeps wear and tear and cleaning to a minimum leaving more time for the important things in life.
The outdoor living area creates an extension to your home's living spaces.
You can enjoy winter barbecues and summer pool parties with family and-or friends while overlooking the secure in-ground swimming pool.
Solar panels put more money in your pocket and allow you to get those little extra's which may not have been in the budget.
This stunning property boasts a recently constructed caravan awning and undercover outdoor entertaining area, perfect for hosting family and friends while overlooking the sparkling pool.
Inside, you'll find a well-designed floor plan that is sure to impress.
The great-sized kitchen and dining area are centrally located, allowing for seamless entertaining and easy access to the outdoor area.
The space is light-filled and perfect for cooking up a storm with modern appliances and ample storage space.
The home also features a separate lounge room, providing additional space for relaxation and entertainment.
The four good-sized bedrooms all come equipped with built-in wardrobes and full block-out blinds for ultimate privacy and comfort.
The master bedroom is a true retreat with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and an en suite.
To make this home even more desirable, solar panels have been installed to help reduce power bills, and the ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling ensures that the home is comfortable all year round.
This property is located in the highly sought-after Hillvue neighbourhood.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price.
There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer.
Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option.
