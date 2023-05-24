The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Scripture Union hosts Bake-off Camp at Loomberah

By Howard Barnes
May 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Woodhouse, Sarah Matsen, Bec Dean preparing dinner. Picture supplied
Hannah Woodhouse, Sarah Matsen, Bec Dean preparing dinner. Picture supplied

"Welcome to the 2023 Bake-Off Camp! We hope that you have a fun time at Loomberah Hall."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.