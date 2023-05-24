"Welcome to the 2023 Bake-Off Camp! We hope that you have a fun time at Loomberah Hall."
So began the campers' personal booklet for 17 girls who were privileged to be part of the weekend culinary adventure.
It was a time of preparing, cooking and eating a wide range of yummy delights and an introduction to some new experiences.
Friday night begin with the girls having a go at making cheese from milk and vinegar.
Throughout it all was a thread of positive training in kitchen practice: Keep your utensils clean; Wash up after yourself; Wash your hands before you start; Be careful with knives.
Having a camp where you cook what you eat, puts a whole new complexion on mealtimes.
Typically, the girls were divided into four teams, aptly named Spatulas, Graters, Sifters and Whisks.
They would gather at a corner of the hall with a leader and work on their assigned task.
Saturday morning it was cupcakes, savoury muffins, pizza scrolls and date scones.
READ ALSO:
Each team was given 20 minutes to measure ingredients, mix and roll them and then pop them in the oven before rotating on to the next task. Morning tea never tasted so good!
The program was punctuated by a series of talks around the theme of "The Missing Ingredient".
What was the missing ingredient? It might be love. Or hope, or forgiveness. Ultimately it might be Jesus.
Sophie Watkin is a year seven student from Barraba Central School.
She first heard about the camp a year ago from a notice table at her church.
Her parents googled the Scripture Union website and she came on the first Bake-Off camp in 2022.
Since then, she has been an avid devotee of SU camps.
Much of Saturday was spent preparing for the iconic three-course formal banquet.
This special night has become a coveted tradition of Bake-Off.
The girls all showered and dressed up and were graciously seated, restaurant style, around tables decorated with the bunting they had made earlier.
Then the leaders, dressed in black-and-white came out to serve them.
It's all part of the dining experience, growing in table etiquette and fine food, prepared by the girls, of course.
As the weekend progressed, it was evident that something was happening.
Seventeen girls, who were largely strangers at the start grew to care for each other, share themselves and their own vulnerability. Community had developed.
In this open atmosphere, there was a freedom to ask questions and air uncertainties.
Bible discussions in small groups became less of a textbook and more of a living guide.
Much of this was due to the openness of the leadership team.
Some of the leaders were themselves grandparents, but there were others who had come up through the camping system themselves.
Graduates from the July leadership conference were putting their experiences back into servicing others and had a ready rapport with the girls.
One of the last activities was to prepare and serve morning tea for the Sunday service at Loomberah church, a special treat for a grateful congregation.
As parents arrived at 3 o'clock to take the girls home, they were again treated to a sumptuous afternoon tea and an excited clutch of campers each now equipped with her own souvenir apron and a scrapbook with pasted menus of all the dishes they had prepared.
One camper was heard to comment: "It was a very tasty camp."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.