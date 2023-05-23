The Northern Daily Leader
The Armidale School retain the Hannon Harris Cup against Sydney Boys' High School

By Newsroom
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:00pm
A clean sweep of the rugby fixtures has enabled The Armidale School to retain the Hannon and Harris Cup for its annual multi-sport competition against Sydney Boys' High School.

