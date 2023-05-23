A clean sweep of the rugby fixtures has enabled The Armidale School to retain the Hannon and Harris Cup for its annual multi-sport competition against Sydney Boys' High School.
About 220 students and 15 staff made the annual pilgrimage from Sydney to the New England for 'High Weekend', which is a highlight on the sporting calendar of both schools.
"Once again the weekend was a huge success and only continues to strengthen the relationship between the two schools in friendly competition which goes back more than a century," TAS Director of Co-curricular Huon Barrett said.
"More important than who wins the Hannon and Harris Cup is the sportsmanship and camaraderie that goes with this event and we are always so grateful to the principal and staff from High for their continued commitment in making the annual visit possible."
The sporting contests were held over two days on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.
High got off to a strong start in the fixtures in the TAS gym on the Friday night, with a convincing win to the visitors in the opens volleyball and closer victories in the Years 9/10 and opens basketball fixtures.
TAS fared better in the opens football fixture under lights at Doody Park, taking the game 2-1.
High countered on Saturday with a clean sweep of the junior and senior tennis and under 14s and under 16s football clashes, while TAS won back the Tank Shell Shield in small-bore shooting, comprising both deliberate and rapid-fire formats.
The hosts had the day on the rugby paddock, winning all six divisions from 13s to opens, culminating in the First XV clash which was the season opener of the GPS third grade competition, TAS taking the win 17-5.
A rugby relay comprising four runners from each team also went to the hosts.
Ahead of Reconciliation Week, the opens football and First XV matches were preceded by a smoking ceremony with the teams wearing jerseys with motifs designed by local Anaiwan man Nick Levy.
