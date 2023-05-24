The Northern Daily Leader
Hockey: Makenna Barnett-Suey named in NSW under 18s Blues side for national championships

By Samantha Newsam
May 24 2023 - 12:00pm
The Tamworth 1 girls had a strong weekend at the state under 18s championships, making it to the semi-finals in Division 2.
Makenna Barnett-Suey will don NSW colours at the nationals for the fourth time later this year.

