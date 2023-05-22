The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Armidale celebrate Catholic Schools Week from the May 21 to 27

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Diocese of Armidale's 24 New England schools are celebrating Catholic Schools Week this week in the most Catholic way possible: with workshops and Mass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.