Willow Tree and Murrurundi cups run at Quirindi racecourse Advertising Feature

These days, key race events at the club include Quirindi Cup Day (February), Willow Tree Cup (June), Werris Creek Cup Day (November) and Murrurundi Cup Boxing Day Races (December).

OFTEN regarded as the show course of country races, Quirindi racecourse has been the scene of thousands of meets and entertainment across many generations.



Boxing Day Races attract thousands of people from across the area, and the racecourse is also the scene for the famous Willow Tree and Murrurundi cups.



This smart country town didn't get its own race course until 1927, Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager Samantha Taylor says.



"Before 1926 the Quirindi racecourse was situated on William Pollock's property, The Ranch, where the TAFE college now stands," Samantha says.



"The course was considered not very suitable for racing and was maintained by the Quirindi Municipal Council even though the course was in Tamarang Shire."



White's paddock of about 140 acres was bought in 1926 for 1350 pounds and remains the present race course area.

"The first race meeting was held on the new course on the February 8 and 9, 1927," Samantha says.



"The survey of the new course was carried out by Messrs Linton Palmer and Turner of Newcastle, the track, being nine furlongs in circumference with a strait of two furlongs all dirt surface.

"The grandstand was designed by Messrs Denly and Chaplin of Newcastle and erected by Messrs Hoyle and Ryan of Hamilton at a cost of 2000 pounds with a capacity of 500 people."



Underneath the grandstand a refreshment room, kitchen, ladies' retirement room and bar were constructed. The gentlemen were housed in a separate building. The committee enclosure contained the secretary's office, jockeys, stewards and committee room.

You can pre book a marquee trackside or a table in the dining room free of charge. Grazing boxes are available to pre-book also.

"Being a small country community, it is wonderful to be able to offer events over here at the racecourse for everyone to attend and to promote and support local businesses and for everyone to have a great time," Samantha says.

More information, phone Samantha on 0408 461905.