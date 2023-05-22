Oxford on Otho in Inverell offers boutique accommodation Advertising Feature

Oxford on Otho currently has eight rooms with en suites, including five king rooms, one twin share, one king-single and one queen.

THIS boutique hotel has caused a stir among Inverell locals since being transformed in the past few years.



Oxford on Otho, in the centre of Inverell, is becoming known as a "precinct" thanks to the inclusion of local businesses in the ground floor below the accommodation.



"We proudly house both The Welder's Dog Inverell and Fill Coffee," Oxford on Otho partner-manager Emilie Tomlinson says.



"Guests are attracted to staying with us when they learn that both their morning and evening necessities are provided a mere floor change away."



Brett and Emilie Tomlinson gained ownership of The Oxford Hotel in September, 2018.

"By January 2019 we had completed the reinstatement of the front verandah to its historic greatness," Emilie says.

"We began demolition of the bar in May 2020 and the building site remained here until August 2021 when the doors of The Welder's Dog opened.

"The most notable bar renovation was the reopening of the carriageway arch at the front of the building, where the horse and carriages used to travel through to the rear stables.

"The pièce de résistance was the installation of six roof windows."

The building crew then moved their efforts upstairs, where the 17 existing rooms and two shared bathrooms were reconfigured to 10 rooms with en suites.

"A rear veranda was also constructed reflecting the craftsmanship of the reinstated front veranda," Emilie says.



"This space would become a common area exclusive to guests of the hotel."

Work continues with a queen and a two-storey family room, soon to be available, as well as completion of the downstairs commercial kitchen, refurbished beer garden and tailor-built children's zone.

Another queen room has just been finished while a large, two-storey family room is still being constructed able to sleep up to eight.