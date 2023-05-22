After leaving her husband of seven and a half years, Amber Richards came to realise that domestic violence isn't always physical.
"It can be like hiding your money, possession and different things. Just keeping you feeling trapped," she said.
Ms Richards said through conversations she had with other women, while in hospital, she began to recognise the extent of her situation.
On Monday, May 22, Ms Richards stood as one of 100 women united at Bicentennial Park to take a stand against domestic violence within the community.
The community 'call to action' against domestic violence was organised by Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) in partnership with Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS), Bumbira Art & Culture program, and the Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service.
"If we all make a stand we can make a difference," Ms Richards said.
"No-one should ever have to go through what I went through, or what other people go through," she said.
According to TFSS in 2022 there were almost 2500 reported incidents of domestic and family violence in Tamworth.
TFSS Domestic and Family Violence specialist worker Jessi Czepil said that domestic and family violence is on a rampage within the community.
It's no longer enough to just share the statistic, she said, but actually show what it looks like - with real women.
"We decided to pull those women and girls together into one location, and put faces to those numbers," she said.
"It's grandmothers, it's nannies, it's mummies, it's daughters, it's babies; these are people who are being affected."
The organisations and participants are calling for a community-wide zero tolerance when it comes to domestic violence.
"We're calling for change within the community, and saying enough is enough," Ms Czepil said.
"Coming together shows we have active bystanders within the community that want to see change."
Safety and wellbeing manager at TAMS, Chris Allan, said that starting conversations around these topics is important.
"It is a big problem within the community," he said.
Mr Allan said TAMS is utilising education to help men also break the cycle of domestic violence.
"In one of our programs we go into the Tamworth Correctional Centre and we see a lot of domestic violence cases up there," he said.
"A lot of the men who are in the Tamworth Correctional Centre are in there for domestic violence. They've seen it right through their lives."
"So it's about breaking that cycle and talking about it and actually educating people that there is a better way and to show our kids there is a better way ... domestic violence has to stop."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
