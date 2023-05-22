Essential Energy will be completing maintenance on the high voltage electricity network that supplies power to the villages of Purlewaugh, Tambar Springs and the surrounding rural areas to ensure the ongoing reliability of the local power supply.
Operations Manager Northern Tablelands, Mark Summers, said the project involves the replacement of 30 high voltage power poles, 30 pole crossarms and seven transformers on the high voltage transmission line between Coonabarabran and Tambar Springs.
READ ALSO:
"As these areas are serviced by one main powerline, electricity can't be re-routed from an alternative source, so completing maintenance is crucial to ensure the power network remains safe and reliable," Mark said.
A planned power outage is necessary for crews to complete the works safely and has been scheduled for Friday 26 May 2023 between 8am and 4.30pm. More than 730 homes and businesses in Tambar Springs, Purlewaugh, Rocky Glen, Ulamambri, Goolhi, parts of Mullaley and surrounding areas will be affected by the outage and customers have been notified in advance.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete a large scope of works, which would normally require multiple outages, during a single outage, by bringing in crews and specialist equipment from Ballina, Blayney, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Dunedoo, Ewingsdale, Grafton, Maclean and Port Macquarie to assist our Coonabarabran crews to help complete the work safely in one day," Mark said.
The scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if the conditions are unfavourable or any unforeseen circumstances arise.
"We appreciate that planned power outages can be inconvenient for some customers however they are necessary to ensure a safe and reliable power supply and to also allow communities to grow," Mr Summers said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.