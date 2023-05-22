The Northern Daily Leader
Essential Energy plans power outage to complete work on high voltage network

By Newsroom
May 22 2023 - 2:30pm
Crews and specialist equipment from Ballina, Blayney, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Dunedoo, Ewingsdale, Grafton, Maclean and Port Macquarie to assist Coonabarabran crews. Picture from file
Crews and specialist equipment from Ballina, Blayney, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Dunedoo, Ewingsdale, Grafton, Maclean and Port Macquarie to assist Coonabarabran crews. Picture from file

Essential Energy will be completing maintenance on the high voltage electricity network that supplies power to the villages of Purlewaugh, Tambar Springs and the surrounding rural areas to ensure the ongoing reliability of the local power supply.

