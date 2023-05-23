The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Mitch Sheridan discusses his 100th game and lessons on leadership

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Tamworth's clash with Dungowan on the weekend was one of Mitch Sheridan's most memorable in the red and black. Picture by Peter Hardin
North Tamworth's clash with Dungowan on the weekend was one of Mitch Sheridan's most memorable in the red and black. Picture by Peter Hardin

Over the last seven years, Mitch Sheridan has made himself an integral part of the North Tamworth Bears' lineup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.