In an era of hustle culture, chaotic lifestyles, and the overall frantic nature of the modern world, Rachel Webster wants to take a step back and show the benefits of slow-living.
Since opening her storefront, Oakenville Farm Store in Nundle, she has become the leading example for her community into the world of meaningful and conscious living.
"The business is to give people a living, breathing example of self-sufficiency and community-based living," she said.
"We're really being sold the message that green and renewable energy is the way to go."
"However, we've moved away from the self-empowerment of the individual making changes." she said.
The slow-living movement is a phenomenon that has gained a mass online following in recent years. The premise of the movement is to encourage people to take more mindful approaches within their daily lives.
"That includes eating locally, reusing, not over purchasing, thinking about where they buy their food, and other products locally," Mrs Webster said.
Her store, based in the heart of Nundle, evokes that message by offering customers a wide array of products and workshops.
Some of the workshops include kombucha making, preserving fruits or creating artworks out of found materials from the area.
Along with selling fruit and veggies grown on her family farm, locally produced honey, refurbished furniture, home remedies, and herbal teas.
She has also formulated her own skincare line from foraged native plants and weeds from the surrounding farmland.
Mrs Webster said the skincare line and the home remedies began as a side project, while studying a diploma of western herbal medicine.
Since then the range has continue to grow, she said, soon becoming a central part of her work.
Mrs Webster said the store is a reflection of living a more self-sufficient, nature-based lifestyle.
"Part of the philosophy of our farm is to use everything we possibly can. Like in nature, nature recycles everything, so we as humans are trying to mimic nature."
