Gunnedah assistant coach Peter Burke said they "probably got away with one" as they broke their Inverell hoodoo by the barest of margins on Saturday.
Winless up there since at least 2017 the Red Devils finally turned their fortunes around, prevailing 26-25.
It was one of those games they were just happy to get the points out of with the performance not really measuring up to the level they would have liked.
"We probably got away with one," Burke said.
"I don't think we played well at all."
Their lineout was "ordinary", which meant they spent a lot of time defending, and they generally didn't have a lot of cohesion.
In saying that, he thought the Highlanders "played particularly well".
"They were physical, and they have some very good outside backs and their little half-back played well," Burke said.
The Red Devils too have some good outside backs and it was probably a couple of moments of brilliance from them that got them over the line.
Winger Emori Waqavulagi scored a double, his second putting them up 26-25 with 12 to play, and was in Burke's opinion probably the difference.
He was a handful every time he touched the ball.
Not too far behind was captain and fullback James Perrett.
"We really didn't have a lot of go forward in the game. It was the Emoris and Perros that were giving us field position," he said.
It wasn't all bad. He said they played "very very well in patches" and were "probably" able to control the game "well enough" in the last 15 minutes to get away with the points.
"But the team was quite lethargic," he said.
"i just don't think that bus trip does them any good at all."
To try and alleviate some of the issues associated with that, his plan was to get the players to walk the last couple of kilometres to the ground. But that didn't eventuate.
"[The bus driver] Wasn't sure where the ground was and he drove us around and then all of a sudden the ground was there so it was like we can't drive away from the ground (now)," he chuckled.
Instead they played a game of "walk touch" for about half an hour.
The win keeps them on top of the table and the Kookaburra Challenge Cup in their hands for another week. But as Burke acknowledged they've got a fair bit of work to do with Pirates coming up this Saturday.
"If we don't put a more rounded performance on the paddock we're going to lose that undefeated tag," he said.
"We're really going to have to improve our attitude and our vigour over the next week."
Waqavulagi picked up the three points, Perrett the two and prop Will Chaffey the one.
"His enthusiasm and drive for the ball and pick and drive game was excellent," Burke said.
