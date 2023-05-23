After their recent win over Glen Innes, Tamworth women's coach Rob Mills spoke about what an inspiration prop Paige Leonard is to the side, particularly the forwards.
She is, he said, the player they really look up to.
It's not hard to see why. She is always one of the first to put her hand up for a run and one of their biggest yardage makers.
On Saturday she again led from the front, picking up the three points as the Magpies continued on their merry way with a 40-17 win over Robb College.
Their third win for the season, Leonard, who is also the female club captain, said it was another "good, well deserved win".
"We started strong in the first and second quarters," she said.
"We seemed to struggle a bit in the third quarter to get our bearings but we got back into rhythm in the fourth quarter."
After only managing one try in the third quarter they ran in three in the final quarter.
One of the keys to the result was their communication.
"We worked well as a team," Leonard said.
"We all communicated really well on the field, and were understanding where our forwards had to be and where our backs had to be to score some tries."
She added that in the first two quarters captain Ellie Hannaford and vice captain Tegan Barnaby (nee Nicholls) were great on the field with their direction to the newer players in the side.
Both were among the tryscorers, as was Leonard, with Hannaford also picking up the two points.
The win has the Magpies sitting second (on for and against) heading into the second round, which they kick-off against competition leaders St Albert's in Armidale this coming Saturday.
The premiers got the points 36-5 in their first meeting. But it was only the first game of the season so there were a lot of cobwebs.
"We've definitely got a team now that can hopefully beat them or definitely challenge them," Leonard said.
