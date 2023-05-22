The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey: Alice Arnott daring to dream of Paris again after making Hockeyroos debut

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been a whirlwind few days for Alice Arnott as she realised her dream of playing for the Hockeyroos during the series against India. Picture David Mariuz
It's been a whirlwind few days for Alice Arnott as she realised her dream of playing for the Hockeyroos during the series against India. Picture David Mariuz

At the start of the year Alice Arnott felt like her dream of playing for the Hockeyroos was slipping away from her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.