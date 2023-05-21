At half-time of their Northern Inland Premier League clash with Moore Creek at Scully Park on Saturday, Hillvue were, on the scoreboard at least, still in it.
But the Mountain Goats came out from the break and went bang, bang, bang, bang to turn a 2-nil lead into a six goal margin by 15 minutes into the half.
After slotting their third in the first minute, they then scored three goals between the 53rd and 59th minute.
READ ALSO:
"Our boys were just dominant from the start really," Goats coach Dean Hoy said.
"I reckon we had 75 per cent of the ball all game, which is kind of what we were aiming to do."
"It took us a little while to crack them but once we kind of scored I knew the floodgates would open."
One of the highlights was keeper Daniel Snider scoring his first ever goal from a penalty, which Hoy said, he was "pretty impressed" about.
"He wanted to score a goal so we gave him a shot and he put it away," he said.
He said the players all got around him but did joke that it "would have been just as entertaining watching him run the length of the field to get back if he missed."
At the other end of the scale Noah Brown slotted three goals and was one of their best, along with Dan McCormack, and Brodie Patterson in what was only his second game for the club after transferring from Souths.
The day was also a fundraiser in support of Younger Heroes.
Founded by former Tamworth local and Quirindi High student Damien Schofield following his own experiences with his father, who was a Vietnam veteran, the charity offers camps designed to support parents and children who may have experienced time away from their families as a result of their employment.
Through gold coin gate donations they raised $786.80, which Hoy was really pleased with.
"It's really good," he said.
"It was as much about getting their name out there as anything else."
In the other game in Tamworth, North Companions accounted for South United 4-1. Elsewhere Norths United pipped Tamworth FC 1-nil, East Armidale defeated Demon Knights 2-1 and Armidale City Westside and South Armidale played out a 2-all draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.