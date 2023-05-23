Last season's zone best and fairest and player of the grand final could form a mouth-watering midfield combination for Central North in next month's Country Championships.
Moree's Alex Barker and Narrabri's Will McDonnell have both been named in the preliminary 30-man squad that will assemble in Gunnedah for training this Sunday.
Stepping up to the Caldwell Cup this year, their inclusion along with the likes of Quirindi duo Daniel Calavassy and Hamish Dunbar, Gunnedah pair Elijah Sufia and Emori Waqavulagi, and Narrabri's Josh Schwager will give the Kookaburras some of the extra punch they need to compete against the heavyweights of NSW Country rugby.
On home soil again with Tamworth hosting the championships on June 10 and 11, the squad also features a strong core of the side that earned the Kookaburras their place back in the top echelon by winning the Richardson Shield last year.
"It's a really good group, really good mix," Kookaburras coach Ed Nankivell said.
Last year's co-captain Andrew Collins, brother Tim and Walcha's Henry Leslie will lead the charge up front, with Nankivell looking to really utilise the scrum again as a platform.
It was a real weapon for the Kookaburras last year, saving them against Western Plains to get into the final before helping them overpower Mid North Coast and claim the silverware for the first time since 2015.
Other new faces in the squad include Moree captain Duncan Woods, fellow Bulls forwards Angus Roberts, Lachlan Elworthy, James Gall and Angus Smith, Narrabri prop Will Ciesolka, Pirates breakaway/centre Jack Edwards and Scone's Will Ellis.
Sunday's training will be held at Gunnedah from 10am-12.30pm.
The squad will then following the Round 8 fixtures be reduced to the final 25 to play at the championships.
CENTRAL NORTH PRELIMINARY SQUAD: Sam Avard, Alex Barker, Tom Bucknell, Dan Calavassy, Will Ciesolka, Sam Collett, Andrew Collins, Tim Collins, Hamish Dunbar, Jack Edwards, William Ellis, Lachlan Elworthy, James Gall, Daniel Kahl, Jayden Kitchener-Waters, Henry Leslie, Mitch Mack, Brad Male, Nick McCrohan, Will McDonnell, Michael Purtle, Angus Roberts, Josh Schwager, Angus Smith, Elijah Sufia, Ratu Vuibau, Tyson Waters, Emori Waqavulagi, Duncan Woods.
