The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North name strong preliminary squad for Country Championships tilt

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's player of the grand final Will McDonnell is one of the notable inclusions in the Central North preliminary squad for next month's NSW Country Championships. Picture by Peter Hardin
Last year's player of the grand final Will McDonnell is one of the notable inclusions in the Central North preliminary squad for next month's NSW Country Championships. Picture by Peter Hardin

Last season's zone best and fairest and player of the grand final could form a mouth-watering midfield combination for Central North in next month's Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.