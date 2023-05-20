The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL
Photos

AFL North West: Injury forces early end to Tamworth Kangaroos and Inverell Saints game

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Goldfinch and her father, Stuart, co-coach the Tamworth Kangaroos women together. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Emily Goldfinch and her father, Stuart, co-coach the Tamworth Kangaroos women together. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

The match between the Tamworth Kangaroos and Inverell Saints women screeched to a premature stop at No. 1 Oval earlier today, after a head knock left Emily Goldfinch in need of medical attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.