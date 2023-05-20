Live scores: footy action in real time

The Leader is all over Saturday's football action.
We'll be heading to Quirindi for the Central North clash between the Lions and Walcha. The home side will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at the hands of defending premiers Narrabri while the Rams are coming off a thrilling two point win over Moree that has them sitting third on the ladder midway through the first round.
We'll also have other scores from around the grounds.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
