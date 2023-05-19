Consistency has been the word around Hillvue training this week as they chase back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Ahead of their Round 8 Northern Inland Premier League clash with Moore Creek on Saturday, president Alex Barton spoke about being "switched on from the first minute to the 90th".
Against Norths United last week, while they got the win 2-1, it was a bit of "a tale of two halves".
"We were pretty poor in the first half, but came out in the second half and turned it around," Barton said.
In their defence it was their first game on the road. He felt that did play a part in their slow start.
Even still, that lack of consistency in games has been a bit of a - pardon the pun - consistent issue for them.
"We know we can play good football, it's just a matter of playing for the 90 minutes," he said.
"We tend to hurt ourselves a lot in that regard. We switch off for 10 minutes here or there and the good sides punish us."
Taking on the fourth-placed Mountain Goats, Barton said it will be a good test for them to see whether they can string a 90 minute performance together.
The game is being played at Scully Park, which he said the players are excited for.
"A few guys haven't played there before, so they're looking forward to it," he said.
It will be a full day of action with games running through from 8am, when the Goats' 16s sides will face-off, to 3pm for the first grade clash.
Entry will be gold coin donation with the Goats raising money for Younger Heroes, which is a charity that offers camps designed to support parents and children, who may have experienced time away from their families as a result of their employment such as military, police, and emergency and frontline health workers.
In the other fixtures, South United play North Companions at Riverside, while up in Armidale South Armidale United face Armidale City Westside, Norths United host Tamworth FC and Demon Knights meet East Armidale.
