Giving children access to the web is like dropping them in a playground and walking away, a former detective said.
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) is facilitating a webinar on keeping children safe online with specialist child interviewer and founder of Child Abuse Prevention and Education, Kristi McVee.
Online issues were increasing exponentially when Ms McVee left the police three years ago.
"A lot of these things could be avoided, or could be minimised, and the damage control could be quicker, if we just talked to our kids," she said.
READ ALSO:
Talking to them about consent, sexting, sex and pornography before handing them a phone can help, she said.
"Because if you can't talk about those topics with your children, they're not ready for a phone," she said.
Kids are curious, TFSS family preservation manager Bryarne Bielefeld said, and adults can't control what children see and hear.
To combat harm from the amount of photos and videos available, she encourages parents to confront awkward conversations, and give children information at a younger age, while remaining age appropriate.
"Especially when we get into those teenage years, kids will turn to their peers to get that information, which is not necessarily the safest place to get that from," she said.
"There's so much more stalking and monitoring in teenage relationships than there ever used to be, because that can happen on phones."
Using devices as a disciplinary tool can cause children to avoid seeking parental guidance, from fear the device will be taken away, Ms McVee said.
Healthy boundaries should be created, she said, to experience the positives of social media, and stay away from the negatives.
"The pro is it opens up the world, the con is it opens up the world," she said.
The webinar is set for Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 7pm. Register at TFSS.com.au/onlinesafety before Tuesday, May 23.
Ms McVee's book, Operation Kidsafe, is a detective's guide to abuse prevention.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.