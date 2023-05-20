A report to be considered at next Tuesday's Tamworth Regional Council meeting is in favour of heritage listing the old Manilla Viaduct.
While the report recommends council write to the Heritage Council of NSW in support of the heritage listing, it does note that council should clarify that "its support did not extend to it accepting ownership or responsibility for the structure".
Public submissions have been invited up until June 9 in response to the proposed listing.
Once the responses from stakeholders have been collated, the Heritage Council will make a recommendation to the Minister of Environment and Heritage.
The Manilla Viaduct is the only curved timber railway viaduct in the Southern Hemisphere.
It was first opened in September 1908 and provided an important link to the regional centres around Manilla.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has been working with the Save the Manilla Viaduct group on a plan to preserve the structure, for future generations and the local community.
"Significant work has been undertaken behind the scenes to assess the viability of maintaining the structure and last year, I wrote to the Minister for Environment and Heritage seeking his advice on getting the structure listed on the State Heritage Register," he said recently.
"I'm thrilled that the Heritage Council of NSW will now consider listing the structure, which if successful, would give it greater protections under the Heritage Act."
