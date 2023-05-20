The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council will vote on whether to write a letter in support of viaduct heritage listing

By Newsroom
May 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Council will write to the Heritage Council of NSW in support of heritage listing the Manilla Viaduct. Picture by Mark Kriedemann.
A report to be considered at next Tuesday's Tamworth Regional Council meeting is in favour of heritage listing the old Manilla Viaduct.

